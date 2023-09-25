BJP splurged public money to retain power: Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 24

The previous BJP government is responsible for the current financial mess in the state. It splurged public money to retain power and in the process emptied state’s coffers. Now amid disaster, its leaders are opposing the resolution presented in Vidhan Sabha which was aimed at urging the Central government to declare recent natural calamity in the state as national disaster, said Deputy CM, Mukesh Agnihotri here today.

Addressing mediapersons here, Agnihotri said, “It was financial mismanagement by the previous BJP government that has buried the state under huge debt. Our government has inherited a financial debt of Rs 92,774 crore when it came to power. Had the BJP, during its rule in the state, presented the correct financial position with the Financial Commission the situation would not have been as worse as it is now. We have presented the White Paper in the Assembly giving complete account of the financial position.”

“Not only it failed to present the case properly with the Centre but it played as a mute spectator when state’s credit limit was reduced, foreign funding limit reduced and even we were denied money by the Central government for the OPS implementation in the state. Even our Revenue Deficit Grant has also been reduced,” added Agnihotri.

He said, “The BJP has been playing politics even in these trying times of disaster and did not support the resolution aimed at declaring the disaster in state as national disaster. It even protested the financial relief package to the disaster-hit state. In my entire political career, I have not seen a resolution aimed at the welfare of state and its people being protested.”

Agnihotri said, “The state has suffered losses worth more than Rs 12,000 crore. Leave aside providing this amount, the Centre did not even provide the financial relief as per the laid out norms. It’s no secret that the BJP government splurged government fund like anything before elections to retain power in the state.”

“During the BJP rule, power projects were sold compromising on interests of people of the state. Despite inheriting massive debt, we are pulling out all stops to generate resources of revenue; there has to be political will and determination to do that which the BJP government and its leaders lacked,” he added.

#BJP #Shimla