BJP squandered central funds, pushed HP into debt: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday accused the previous BJP government of pushing Himachal into a financial crisis by failing to use Central grants to reduce the state’s debt burden.

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Addressing the Congress Seva Dal Karyakarta Sammelan at the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) headquarters in Shimla, Sukhu claimed that the previous BJP government had received nearly Rs 60,000 crore through GST compensation and the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

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“If even Rs 48,000 crore of this amount had been used to repay the state’s debt, Himachal could have become debt-free. Instead, the funds were used for political gains,” he alleged.

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The CM said the present Congress government had received only around Rs 17,000 crore from the Centre, nearly one-third of what the previous government had received, but was nevertheless working to make Himachal self-reliant.

Commenting on the NEET paper leak issue, Sukhu termed it a betrayal of students and said the Centre should fix accountability and ensure that those responsible resigned. He also alleged that students protesting at Jantar Mantar were lathi-charged and that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was detained by the police. He further condemned the alleged mistreatment of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

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Appealing to Congress workers, the CM urged them to take the state government’s policies and welfare schemes to every household so that more people could benefit from them. HPCC president Vinay Kumar also criticised the alleged treatment of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and announced that the Congress would hold protests across the state over the issue.