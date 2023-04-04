BJP stages walk out on removal of outsource employees; Cong says 'irregularities against agency, they were paid Rs 40 crore'

Tribune News Service

Prathiba Chauhan

Shimla, April 4

Pandemonium prevailed in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday as opposition BJP staged a walk out after Speaker disallowed a debate on the issue of removal of outsource employees.

As the House began, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said he had received a notice under Rule 67 from some BJP legislators, seeking a debate on the issue of removal of outsource employees.

"The issue has been addressed through many questions that were taken up in the past and are listed for the next two days also. So, I feel there is no need for a debate over it," said Pathania.

Perturbed over the Speaker ruling, BJP members resorted to sloganeering, which was countered by treasury benches. The Speaker ordered the taking up of the question hour amidst the mayhem. The BJP members then trouped to the well of the house and sat on the floor while raising slogans. Finally, they staged a walkout.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed the house that the government will take a policy decision on the outsource employees and so far no directions have been issued for removal of outsource employees.

“The government will take a policy decision based on the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee, constituted to look into the issue of employment generation," said Agnihotri.

Agnihotri said a probe will be held into the irregularities committed by Shimla Clean Ways, an outsource agency, which tried to behave like an employment agency. "They have been paid Rs 40 crore and there are serious allegations against them in appointments, deducting provident fund and other issues," said Agnihotri.

The Deputy CM said this only reflects their frustration at being voted out of power as they used to claim that they would rule for 25 years. Rather than introspecting on the reasons for their defeat, they are behaving in the most irresponsible manner, added Agnihotri.

"I want to ask Jai Ram ji what he did for the outsource employees while he was CM for five years. Today he wants us to act within 100 days when a sub-committee was constituted by his regime only in their last year of term," he said. He said the BJP could neither run the government effectively nor are they able to perform the role of a responsible opposition.