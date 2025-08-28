BJP stages walkout over ‘irregularities’ in shop allotment by marketing panel

Opposition BJP today staged a walkout in the Vidhan Sabha alleging irregularities in allotment of shops and controlled atmosphere (CA) stores to farmers at three marketing yards by Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) in violation of the 2021 policy.

Advertisement

Raising the issue during question hour in the Assembly today, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that there were irregularities in allotment of 70 shops by APMC on very meagre rent in violation of the 2021 Policy at Prala, Shilaru and Totu.

“The inquiry into the allotment was a mere eyewash and the matter was hushed up and allotments not cancelled. Applications of only those persons who had to be given shops were kept while others were rejected. A total of 133 applications for 70 shops had been received,” said Sharma.

Advertisement

Replying to the query, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said applications were invited for 34 shops in Prala, 28 in Shilaru and eight in Totu and allotment had been made to eligible persons strictly as per norms. “After detailed inquiry, no irregularities have been found in the allotment and making vague allegations without proof and specific instances are being done by the Opposition merely to make headlines,” the minister said.

Despite repeated assurances by the Agriculture Minister that he would look into the allegations if specific instances with proof are given, a dissatisfied Opposition indulged in sloganeering and left the Assembly, staging a walkout. The minister said 25 per cent allotment of shops had been made to farmers, 50 per cent to arthiyas, 10 per cent to OBC and 15 per cent to SC, ST and OBCs.

Advertisement

Chopal MLA Balbir Verma said shops which were given at marketing yards for Rs 50,000-60,000 rent 10 years back have been given away for a mere Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 rent. He demanded a vigilance inquiry into the allotment as genuine and deserving people had not been given shops.

Condemning the walkout by the BJP, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the shops were given out at prices higher than the fixed base price of Rs 4,500. “If somebody does not qualify the eligibility criteria, how can shops be given to them? You cannot make vague allegations of irregularities. You must provide specific instances,” he said.

Chauhan hit back at the Opposition by alleging that during the BJP regime, HPMC land in Chennai was sold at a throwaway price and Rs 3 crore cardboard factory at Gumma was sold at a throwaway price of mere Rs 90 lakh.