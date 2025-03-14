DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP stages walkout over Kangra bank giving funds to Dehra mahila mandals

BJP stages walkout over Kangra bank giving funds to Dehra mahila mandals

BJP legislators walked out of the Assembly here today alleging that the state government was deliberately not replying to a question raised by them. They walked out of the House when Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the information...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with other BJP MLAs walks out of the Assembly in Shimla on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Advertisement

BJP legislators walked out of the Assembly here today alleging that the state government was deliberately not replying to a question raised by them. They walked out of the House when Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the information on disbursement of funds to mahila mandals in the Dehra Assembly constituency by Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) Ltd was still being collected.

Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma had sought information about how much money was disbursed to the mahila mandals in the Dehra Assembly constituency between June 1, 2024, and July 10, 2024. Expressing dissatisfaction over the response, Sharma said gathering information in the digital era wasn’t difficult at all. He then proceeded to provide information he had sought from the House, giving details of the grants that the bank allegedly gave to several mahila mandals between June 1, 2024, and July 10, 2024.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the government was trying to hide information on important questions by stating “information is being collected”. He alleged that the model code of conduct was in force in the Dehra Assembly constituency when the bank is said to have disbursed the money. “Can money be disbursed when the model code of conduct is on?” asked Thakur. Would the government provide the information sought by Sharma during this session or not, he said.

Advertisement

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said that the protest of the BJP legislators was uncalled for and against the rules. He, however, asked Ashish Sharma to table in the House the information he had gathered and assured him that the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat would investigate the matter. Agnihotri, meanwhile, said that information was being collected from the bank and would be provided as and when the government receives it. “We also did not get a reply to many of our questions when the BJP was in power,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper