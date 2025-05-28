DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP submits memo to HP Governor seeking suspension of Shimla SP, probe into alleged corruption in power corporation

BJP submits memo to HP Governor seeking suspension of Shimla SP, probe into alleged corruption in power corporation

The BJP delegation alleged that the manner in which the SP had levelled allegations against all his seniors reflected “indiscipline” in the police
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:10 PM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. File photo
Advertisement

The BJP today urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to ensure that there is no tampering of evidence in Vimal Negi death case and all allegations levelled by the Shimla SP against senior IAS and IPS officers are looked into to bring out the truth.

Advertisement

BJP Legislature party, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, MPs Suresh Kashyap, Harsh Mahajan and Rajeev Bhardwaj, Himachal BJP incharge Shrikant Sharma and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, today submitted a memorandum to the Governor. They urged Shukla to ensure that there is no tampering with record in the Vimal Negi case and all record is duly handed over to the CBI team.

The BJP delegation said the manner in which the SP had levelled allegations against all his seniors, both IAS and IPS, only reflected the “indiscipline” in the services. The delegation also demanded the suspension of the Shimla  SP for “irresponsible behaviour”.

Advertisement

“The CBI inquiry must also look into the allegations of financial irregularities and corruption in the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, which is setting up both solar and hydel power projects in the state,” the delegation said.

Highlighting the issue of concealing of crucial evidence like a pen drive found with Negi’s body, the BJP demanded that action must be taken against all officials who tried to hide facts. They alleged that these very officers did not arrest the officers against whom the family of Negi had levelled allegations of mental harassment, giving them ample time to seek bail from various courts.

Advertisement

They alleged that the functioning of SIT in this case had eroded the faith of the people in the state police. “Moreover, the action against honest officers, whose reports had brought crucial evidence to the fore, was unfortunate and demoralising,” the memorandum stated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper