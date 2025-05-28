BJP submits memo to HP Governor seeking suspension of Shimla SP, probe into alleged corruption in power corporation

The BJP today urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to ensure that there is no tampering of evidence in Vimal Negi death case and all allegations levelled by the Shimla SP against senior IAS and IPS officers are looked into to bring out the truth.

BJP Legislature party, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, MPs Suresh Kashyap, Harsh Mahajan and Rajeev Bhardwaj, Himachal BJP incharge Shrikant Sharma and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, today submitted a memorandum to the Governor. They urged Shukla to ensure that there is no tampering with record in the Vimal Negi case and all record is duly handed over to the CBI team.

The BJP delegation said the manner in which the SP had levelled allegations against all his seniors, both IAS and IPS, only reflected the “indiscipline” in the services. The delegation also demanded the suspension of the Shimla SP for “irresponsible behaviour”.

“The CBI inquiry must also look into the allegations of financial irregularities and corruption in the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, which is setting up both solar and hydel power projects in the state,” the delegation said.

Highlighting the issue of concealing of crucial evidence like a pen drive found with Negi’s body, the BJP demanded that action must be taken against all officials who tried to hide facts. They alleged that these very officers did not arrest the officers against whom the family of Negi had levelled allegations of mental harassment, giving them ample time to seek bail from various courts.

They alleged that the functioning of SIT in this case had eroded the faith of the people in the state police. “Moreover, the action against honest officers, whose reports had brought crucial evidence to the fore, was unfortunate and demoralising,” the memorandum stated.