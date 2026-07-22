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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP-supported Pawan elected Una Zila Parishad chairman

BJP-supported Pawan elected Una Zila Parishad chairman

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 09:12 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders with the elected chairman and vice-chairman of the Una Zila Parishad on Wednesday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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BJP-supported candidates were elected chairman and vice-chairman of the Una Zila Parishad on Wednesday. In a House of 17, BJP-backed Pawan Lambardar was unanimously elected chairman while Abinash Menon was elected vice-chairman. Shri Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma was the BJP in-charge for the election. Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti and former BJP legislators from Una district were present outside the Zila Parishad hall where the election concluded unanimously.

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Later, Sharma said that the BJP’s victory was an indication of the coming Assembly elections in the state. He added that the results of the Panchayati Raj and Urban Bodies elections in the state had vindicated the BJP’s allegations of the government’s non-performance, failed guarantees and stalled developmental works.

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