BJP supports state’s demand for liberal Central aid: Ex-CM

Shimla, September 18
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said the BJP supported the state government’s request to the Centre for liberal financial assistance in the wake of recent rain disaster, but the Congress regime must acknowledge the help that had already poured in.
Participating in a debate on the rain disaster under Rule 102 in the Vidhan Sabha, Thakur said Himachal had received maximum help ever from the Centre under the Modi-led BJP regime.
“There should be no politics on the issue as everyone wants Himachal to get maximum help. We are with the state government on the issue, but it must acknowledge that fact,” he said.
Pledging BJP support on seeking help from the Centre, he said the resolution moved by the CM, seeking declaration of the rain fury as national calamity, must be modified by adding that more help should be given by the Centre apart from what had already come.
Thakur said the Centre had already provided two instalments of Rs 180 crore and Rs 190 crore to the state. “The central team has visited the state to assess losses and it will ensure more help from the Centre,” he said.
He said the state government tried to make headlines by declaring the calamity a state disaster. “Since you are accusing us of indulging in politics, please elaborate what did Himachal get during the UPA-I and UPA-II regimes or when there was a threat due to the formation of Parechu lake,” he said.
“From Day 1, we are with the state government in seeking the maximum help from the Centre. I met the PM, Home Minister and others thrice in that connection,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...