BJP supports state’s demand for liberal Central aid: Ex-CM

Shimla, September 18

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said the BJP supported the state government’s request to the Centre for liberal financial assistance in the wake of recent rain disaster, but the Congress regime must acknowledge the help that had already poured in.

Participating in a debate on the rain disaster under Rule 102 in the Vidhan Sabha, Thakur said Himachal had received maximum help ever from the Centre under the Modi-led BJP regime.

“There should be no politics on the issue as everyone wants Himachal to get maximum help. We are with the state government on the issue, but it must acknowledge that fact,” he said.

Pledging BJP support on seeking help from the Centre, he said the resolution moved by the CM, seeking declaration of the rain fury as national calamity, must be modified by adding that more help should be given by the Centre apart from what had already come.

Thakur said the Centre had already provided two instalments of Rs 180 crore and Rs 190 crore to the state. “The central team has visited the state to assess losses and it will ensure more help from the Centre,” he said.

He said the state government tried to make headlines by declaring the calamity a state disaster. “Since you are accusing us of indulging in politics, please elaborate what did Himachal get during the UPA-I and UPA-II regimes or when there was a threat due to the formation of Parechu lake,” he said.

“From Day 1, we are with the state government in seeking the maximum help from the Centre. I met the PM, Home Minister and others thrice in that connection,” he said.

