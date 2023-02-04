BJP suspends 4 Himachal leaders

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 3

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap today suspended four Working Committee members for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

The suspended members are Tek Chand Chandel from Nalagarh in Solan district, Anu Thakur and Mahendra Thakur from Anni and Balak Ram from Banjar in Kullu district.

