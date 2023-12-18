BJP takes out Jan Akrosh Rally against Sukhu led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamsala, December 18
BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh flayed the Congress government in the state for failing to fulfil the guarantees it had given to electorate before the last assembly elections in Jan Akrosh rally organized here on Monday.
Former chief minister Jairam Thakur said that in the last one year, the Congress government has been serving lies to people.
Most of the developmental projects in the state have come to a standstill, said Thakur.
The Congress government instead of carrying out any development has just closed down 900 institutions started by previous BJP government, he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1