BJP takes out Jan Akrosh Rally against Sukhu led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 18

BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh flayed the Congress government in the state for failing to fulfil the guarantees it had given to electorate before the last assembly elections in Jan Akrosh rally organized here on Monday.

Former chief minister Jairam Thakur said that in the last one year, the Congress government has been serving lies to people.

Most of the developmental projects in the state have come to a standstill, said Thakur.

The Congress government instead of carrying out any development has just closed down 900 institutions started by previous BJP government, he said.

