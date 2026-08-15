BJP takes to streets over delay in Banjar development works

The BJP organised a protest in the Banjar Assembly constituency on Friday against the state government over alleged delays in development works and pending public issues. The demonstration was led by local MLA Surender Shourie and attended by hundreds of party workers, residents and public representatives.

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The protest began at Ambedkar Bhawan, followed by a rally through Banjar town, with participants raising slogans against the government and demanding the resumption of stalled development projects.

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Shourie highlighted the poor condition of roads and suspension of bus services on more than 24 routes, saying the disruption was causing hardship to villagers, students and daily commuters.

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At a public meeting at the old bus stand, he questioned the delay in opening a newly constructed taxi parking facility and criticised the slow pace of work on a local hospital, which he said had remained stalled for around three years.

He also raised the issue of compensation to disaster-affected families and criticised delays in the execution of NH-305 works. He alleged that the contractor had abandoned machinery at the site.

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The protest culminated in a sit-in outside the SDM office, where Shourie demanded an immediate meeting of all departments concerned to review the pending works and expedite their completion.