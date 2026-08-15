DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP takes to streets over delay in Banjar development works

BJP takes to streets over delay in Banjar development works

MLA Shourie flags 24 suspended bus routes, poor roads and stalled hospital project

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP workers hold a protest rally in Banjar, Kullu, on Friday.
Advertisement

The BJP organised a protest in the Banjar Assembly constituency on Friday against the state government over alleged delays in development works and pending public issues. The demonstration was led by local MLA Surender Shourie and attended by hundreds of party workers, residents and public representatives.

Advertisement

The protest began at Ambedkar Bhawan, followed by a rally through Banjar town, with participants raising slogans against the government and demanding the resumption of stalled development projects.

Advertisement

Shourie highlighted the poor condition of roads and suspension of bus services on more than 24 routes, saying the disruption was causing hardship to villagers, students and daily commuters.

Advertisement

At a public meeting at the old bus stand, he questioned the delay in opening a newly constructed taxi parking facility and criticised the slow pace of work on a local hospital, which he said had remained stalled for around three years.

He also raised the issue of compensation to disaster-affected families and criticised delays in the execution of NH-305 works. He alleged that the contractor had abandoned machinery at the site.

Advertisement

The protest culminated in a sit-in outside the SDM office, where Shourie demanded an immediate meeting of all departments concerned to review the pending works and expedite their completion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts