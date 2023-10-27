BJP threatens stir over delay in setting up Central University of Himachal Pradesh campus

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 26

The BJP has decided to launch an agitation in Kangra district over the issue of delay in the construction of the north campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal in Dharamsala.

State BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said that the BJP along with social organisations of the area would launch an agitation over the failure of the Congress government to release Rs 30 crore for the transfer of forestland in the name of the CUHP at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency.

He said that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests had given clearance for the transfer of 55 hectares in Jadrangal in July this year. The Forest Department sent an estimate of Rs 30 crore to the state government for the transfer of its land to the CUHP.

Sharma said, “The district administration had sent the proposal for depositing the amount to the state government in July. It has been about three months but the government was sitting on the proposal to deposit Rs 30 crore with the Forest Department for the transfer of land to the CUHP. It seems that the government does not want to set up the north campus of the CUHP in Dharamsala.”

He questioned the silence of the Congress leaders of Dharamsala over the issue. “The Congress, while in opposition, had constantly raised the issue of the delay in the allotment of land to the CUHP in Dharamsala. However, it has been about a year that the Congress formed government in the state but the land has not transferred to the CUHP. The Union Government has given all clearances for the project but the state government is not willing to set up the north campus of the CUHP in Dharamsala. The BJP will go launch an agitation over the issue,” he said.

Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma was not available for comments over the issue despite calls on his mobile phone. He also did not respond to messages.

