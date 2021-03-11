BJP to celebrate Centre's 8 years from May 30

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

The BJP will celebrate the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Eight Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor’ from May 30 to June 15

Under this programme, Modi will visit Shimla along with some Cabinet ministers on May 31. This programme will boost the morale of workers, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

Various campaigns will be organised by the party workers in the run-up to the programme, which include generating awareness on the world’s largest vaccination drive during Covid, free ration to 9 crore families, inauguration of Atal Tunnel and sanction to Renuka Dam

Kashyap said the ‘Report to the nation’ programme would be organised at the district level. A plan had been prepared to felicitate the beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.