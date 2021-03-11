BJP to celebrate Centre's 8 years from May 30

Shimla, May 15
The BJP will celebrate the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Eight Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor’ from May 30 to June 15
Under this programme, Modi will visit Shimla along with some Cabinet ministers on May 31. This programme will boost the morale of workers, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
Various campaigns will be organised by the party workers in the run-up to the programme, which include generating awareness on the world’s largest vaccination drive during Covid, free ration to 9 crore families, inauguration of Atal Tunnel and sanction to Renuka Dam
Kashyap said the ‘Report to the nation’ programme would be organised at the district level. A plan had been prepared to felicitate the beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings