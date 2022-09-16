Shimla: BJP to flag off publicity vehicles tomorrow

Shimla, September 15
BJP leaders will flag off publicity vehicles from four parliamentary constituencies on September 17, said party vice-president Sanjeev Katwal here today.
He said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj would flag off the vehicle from Oak Over in the Shimla parliamentary constituency while Union minister Smriti Irani and Education Minister Govind Thakur would flag off the vehicle from Rampur in the Mandi parliamentary constituency.
BJP president Suresh Kashyap and former Chief Minister PK Dhumal would flag off the publicity vehicle from Gandhi Chowk in the Hamirpur constituency while BJP election committee co-incharge Devinder Singh Rana and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania would flag off the vehicle from Nurpur in the Kangra constituency.
