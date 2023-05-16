BJP to highlight Modi govt’s achievements

Shimla, May 15
The BJP is preparing to launch a month-long campaign to make people aware of the achievements of the Central Government.
State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said the party would launch a month-long campaign to highlight the achievements and welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi-led NDA regime in the past nine years. The campaign details would be discussed at the state BJP executive meeting on May 20, he added.
Bindal said, “The Modi-led BJP regime will complete nine years on May 30. As such, the month-long campaign will be carried out till June 30.”
Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state organisational secretary Siddharthan and office-bearers attended the meeting.
