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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP to hold padyatras against Congress ‘misrule’ in four districts

BJP to hold padyatras against Congress ‘misrule’ in four districts

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar addresses mediapersons in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Photo: Kamal Jeet
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Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar on Tuesday announced padyatras in four districts under the “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign against the Congress. He accused the Congress of misleading people over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and casting aspersions on constitutional institutions.

The marches will be held in Dharamsala on October 30, Shimla on November 1 and in Mandi and Hamirpur on November 4, he said at a press conference in Dharamsala.

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Parmar said that the Election Commission’s SIR exercise was not new and had been conducted several times since Independence, including during the tenures of Congress-led governments. He added that the electoral roll revision was necessary to remove the names of deceased voters, duplicate entries and the names of people who had shifted their place of residence.

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He claimed that around 2.48 crore deceased voters and one crore duplicate entries had been identified. He alleged that the Congress was opposing the process to protect its political interests.

Parmar said that Form No. 6 and 7, used for voter registration and deletion of names, respectively, were part of the established electoral process. He added that the revision would strengthen democracy by ensuring the accuracy of electoral rolls.

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He accused the Congress of questioning the Election Commission and the Supreme Court without substantive grounds. He added that the Congress had failed to accept electoral defeats and hence was resorting to blaming electronic voting machines.

Parmar referred to Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and asked why the Congress was raising concerns about democracy now when press censorship and the detention of political opponents had taken place during its rule.

He also criticised Congress leaders for their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family and demanded an apology. He said that the BJP would use the proposed marches to counter the Congress’s false narrative and reaffirm public faith in democratic institutions.

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