BJP to hold rallies in all LS segments: Jamwal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

The BJP will hold rallies in all four Lok Sabha segments in the state as part of its preparations to mark the completion of nine years of Modi-led Central Government.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal yesterday said, “Himachal Pradesh has greatly benefited from the double engine BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. As the Narendra Modi government will complete nine years on May 30, a series of events and rallies will be held in the Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla parliamentary constituencies.” He claimed that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

The BJP would also use the occasion to gear up party cadre for the next Lok Sabha elections. “The Prime Minister has special affinity with Himachal and its people. He will address two rallies on May 29 and 30,” he said.

Jamwal said, “The people of Himachal will always remain indebted to the PM for granting several mega projects like AIIMS, bulk drug park, medical devices park, Hydro Engineering College and many hydroelectric power projects.” He added that highway widening projects approved by the Central Government were proving to be a boon to the state.

He said as part of the Vikas Tirtah programme, people would be asked to visit the site of big projects sanctioned by the Centre. Interaction programmes would be held with party workers so that information regarding the welfare schemes and flagship programmes of the Central government could be given to people, he added.