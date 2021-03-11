BJP to mobilise 50K for PM's rally in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 25

Security has been beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on May 31. The route from the helipad to the rally venue would be under strict vigil. Security personnel in uniform and plain clothes will be deployed in the entire area.

The BJP has set a target of 50,000 people for the function. As many as 22 BJP mandals have been given targets to mobilise people for the big occasion, said Trilok Jamwal, Political Adviser to Chief Minister and BJP general secretary.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Annadale ground around 10.30 am on May 31 from where he would be escorted to The Ridge under tight security. He will address a public rally to mark the completion of eight years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Modi would hold a road show from the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) to The Ridge. This would be the first time when Modi would not address from the ‘Taka Bench’ and a stage was being set up on The Ridge.

“It is a big day for Himachal as the Prime Minister will address all districts of the country virtually from Shimla, besides interacting with the beneficiaries of Central schemes,” he added. The thrust of Modi’s speech would be on the progress made by the country in the past eight years and the achievements of the Union Government, Jamwal said.

As per the tentative schedule, vehicles coming from the Solan side would be parked at Tutikandi, in and around the new parking lot and a shuttle service would be provided to people to reach the venue. The vehicle coming from Upper Shimla and Mashobra would be accommodated on the Sanjauli bypass, below Government College, Sanjauli, while buses coming from the Bilaspur side would be parked near Boileauganj. Small vehicles would turn around from the IIAS.