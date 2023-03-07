BJP to organise 'Akrosh rallies'

Shimla, March 6
BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the BJP had decided to take out ‘Akrosh’ rallies at district level against the denotification drive of the Congress government. The rallies will start from tomorrow. Union Minister Anurag Thakur will address a rally in Hamirpur. Thereafter, the rallies will continue up to March 13 at different places. Leaders like Jai Ram Thakur, Avinash Rai Khanna, Sanjay Tandon, Bikram Singh and others will address these rallies.
