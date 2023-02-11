BJP to protest closure of institutions

Our Correspondent

Una, February 10

The two-day working committee meeting of the BJP’s Una unit concluded at the party office here today. District BJP president Manohar Lal Sharma chaired the meeting.

Una MLA and former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti said it was decided to hold district-level protests against the Congress government for closing over 600 government institutions. He added a signature campaign against the decision would also be launched soon. The BJP would pressure the Congress government to roll back its anti-people decisions, he said.

The BJP leaders discussed various reasons for the defeat of the party candidates on four out of five seats in the Assembly elections in Una district. The district unit also discussed the strategy to broaden its membership base by launching the ‘Maha Vistar’ campaign.

Una MLA Satpal Satti, former MLAs Balbir Singh and Rajesh Thakur, besides party spokesman Ram Kumar were also present at the meeting.