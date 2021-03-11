Himachal BJP to reach 32L beneficiaries of govt schemes

Mandi, April 24
Naveen Sharma, state coordinator of the panchayati raj cell of the BJP, said in the wake of the coming Assembly elections, the cell would reach over 32 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes at the grassroot level to seek their support.
Addressing a press conference here today, he said the meetings had been held at the district level to gear up the office-bearers of panchayati raj cell for the purpose.
Soon, a meeting of panch parmeshvar, the BJP-supported elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions, would be held.
He said during the BJP regime, the state government had initiated several welfare schemes in the last four years to benefit the people at the village level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs