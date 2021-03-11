Himachal BJP to reach 32L beneficiaries of govt schemes

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 24

Naveen Sharma, state coordinator of the panchayati raj cell of the BJP, said in the wake of the coming Assembly elections, the cell would reach over 32 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes at the grassroot level to seek their support.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said the meetings had been held at the district level to gear up the office-bearers of panchayati raj cell for the purpose.

Soon, a meeting of panch parmeshvar, the BJP-supported elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions, would be held.

He said during the BJP regime, the state government had initiated several welfare schemes in the last four years to benefit the people at the village level.