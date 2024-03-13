BJP to reach out to Himachal people for sankalp patra suggestions

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

Eight mobile vans will travel across the state to seek suggestions from every section of society for the formulation of the BJP’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking suggestions from people all over the country so that every class, community, caste, religion and sect can participate in the making of the NDA’s manifesto,” said state BJP general secretary Bihari Lal.

He added that people, who did not have access to other means, could drop letters containing their ideas in the suggestion boxes in these vehicles till March 20. Two vehicles each would move around in the four Lok Sabha segments.

He said that suggestion boxes were being installed at five places in every city for people to give their suggestions. “Public can also give their suggestions through the Namo app and a missed call. The BJP is seeking the advice of people so that their feedback can be incorporated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra,” he added.

Bihari Lal said that the Central Government was focusing on empowering women and Rs 30 crore loan under the Mudra Yojana had been given to women entrepreneurs.

“Women’s enrollment in higher education has increased by 28 per cent and 43 per cent enrollment of girl students and women is in STEM courses, which is the highest in the world,” he claimed. He added that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 70 per cent houses were given to rural women and the target of three crore houses under the yojana would be achieved soon.

He said, “We have full confidence that the BJP will once again form government at the Centre under the leadership of the Prime Minster, just as we did in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

