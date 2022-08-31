Himachal BJP to seek public opinion for vision document: MP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 30

A web portal would be in place to gather suggestions regarding the vision document from the general public, said Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar here today. He has been appointed the head of the BJP vision document committee 2022

Meeting of SCs, STs to be called A meeting of all sections of society comprising OBCs, SCs, STs, businessmen, labourers, craftsmen, employees, women, apple growers, taxi unions, health workers, educationists, ex-servicemen and others would be held in the BJP headquarters to seek their suggestions. — Sikander Kumar, Rajya sabha MP

Sikander, while addressing a meeting of the committee here, said that the BJP would constitute a 12-member sub-committee to study previous vision documents of all political parties and gather suggestions from the ground level in all 68 Assembly constituencies. The work would be allotted to the members as per parliamentary constituency, district and mandal wise.

The committee would also study the vision documents of political parties of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Suggestion boxes would be installed in all districts and mandals. A team of eight to10 members would be constituted at the mandal level to accelerate the pace of the campaign to be called the ‘BJP Vision Document Committee on Your Doorstep’.

He said a meeting of all sections of society comprising labourers, craftsmen, businessmen, OBCs, SCs, STs, employees, women, apple growers, taxi unions, health workers, educationists, ex-servicemen and others would be held in the BJP headquarters to seek their suggestions.

He said, “Our vision document will be known as the golden vision document.” He added, “When a common man gets involved in makeing a vision document of a political party, the outcome is incredible. Our vision document will be the vision document of a common man.”

#Shimla