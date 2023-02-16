BJP to target govt for ‘ignoring’ Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 15

The BJP has planned to up the ante against the Congress government in politically sensitive Kangra district. Sources here said that the BJP would target the new state government for allegedly ignoring Kangra district.

The party is slated to launch a campaign that would include holding protests and carrying out a signature campaign against the new government in Kangra district. The BJP would target the Congress saying that the party was not giving due representation to Kangra in Cabinet, not holding winter sojourn in the district and not making any ministers sit in Dharamsala secretariat, sources said. An indication to this effect was given in an attack launched on the Congress government by the BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor and former minister and BJP MLA from Sullah, Vipin Singh Parmar.

Parmar, in a press conference held here today, alleged that the Congress government was biased against Kangra district. Despite the fact that the Kangra district had given 10 MLAs to the Congress government just one Cabinet berth has been given to the district.

Parmar also alleged that the government has not held the winter sojourn of government in Kangra. Besides, the new government has not made any minister sit in Dharamsala secretariat despite the fact that while in opposition the Congress leaders used to rake up the issue.

Parmar also alleged that the new government was patting its back for implementing the OPS scheme. However, the new government is unlikely to pay OPS to any of the employee during its five years stint in power. The government has already burdened people of the state with taxes by increasing VAT on diesel and proposing increase in power and water tariffs.

He said that the BJP would take to streets and rake up the issues pertaining to Kangra in the upcoming budget session in the state.

Parmar, when asked about Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s charge against previous government that it had left a debt burden of Rs 75000 crores on the state exchequer, said that out of this, Rs 50,000 crores were left by the previous Congress government headed by Virbhadra Singh.

Interestingly, though the BJP leaders from Kangra have started launching attack on the new government, none of the Congress MLAs has come forward to protect the government. Only the Congress spokesperson from Dharamsala, Puneet Malhi came ahead saying that Parmar should first reply to the charges levelled regarding fake drugs during his stint as a health minister.