BJP to target govt over ‘poor’ monsoon readiness

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

The BJP has decided to target Congress regime on discrimination and corruption in relief and restoration work to the affected families during the ensuing monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party held here today. The BJP legislators discussed the strategy to corner the state government over “poor preparedness for monsoons and discrimination on political affiliation” with the affected families. The monsoon session of the Assembly will commence on September 18 and conclude on September 25, having seven sittings.

The meeting was chaired by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and attended by state BJP president Rajeev Bindal. It was also decided that all BJP legislators will donate one month’s salary for the CM Relief Fund so that those in need could be extended help.

The BJP legislature party passed a resolution expressing grief over loss of lives and damage to public and private property worth thousands of crores. MLAs expressed anguish over “pick and choose being done” in providing relief to the affected families.

“All the BJP MLAs have apprised the Leader of Opposition about the extent of damage in their Assembly constituencies. We will seek answers from the government on it,” said a legislator. The BJP MLAs also took exception to the repeated targeting of the Modi regime by the Congress ministers and leaders for not extending financial assistance which they said was not true.

