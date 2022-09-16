BJP to target youth through PM Modi's Mandi rally

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 15

Eying young voters, the BJP is set to organise a Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally at Paddal ground in Mandi on September 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally to gear up the party youth for the upcoming Assembly election in Himachal.

The BJP has set a target of bringing over 1 lakh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists for the rally. The party has directed youth workers to work hard in their respective booths and influence youth voters in favour of the BJP. The BJYM is targeting 20 youths from one booth to strengthen the party at the grassroot level.

Presently, the BJYM has membership of 1.56 lakh youth and efforts are going on to connect more youth with this organisation.

In the last Assembly elections, 43 per cent youth voters were in the 18-40 age group in the state. The percentage this year is likely to increase. These youth voters were likely to be a decisive factor in ensuring victory of any party. Keeping this in mind, the BJP top brass has engaged young voters to ensure the success of PM’s rally.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap yesterday reviewed the preparation for the rally. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is expected to visit Mandi to review the final preparation for the PM’s visit.

#Mandi #narendra modi