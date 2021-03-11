BJP training workshop for members from Una district

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 3

A one-day training workshop for grassroot party workers from six Assembly segments was organised by the BJP at Amb today.

Remarks by Dehra MLA uncalled for: Kanwar Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar said the remarks by Dehra MLA Hoshiar Singh on Sunday against him at a public function were uncalled for

He said the Dehra MLA used abusive language against him in his speech

He said the MLA had also used similar language in the past against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Industries Minister Bikram Singh

The workshop was organised for ‘Gram Pramukhs’, the village-level BJP presidents, from 327 polling booths.

State party in-charge and former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, state party president and MP Suresh Kashyap, general secretary Trilok Jamwal, Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti and MLAs were present at the workshop.

Khanna said workers were the backbone of the organization.

He called upon party workers to gear up for the coming Assembly elections and ensure a repeat of the BJP.

He asked the participants to highlight the achievements of the Union and state governments among the people.

Later, talking to mediapersons at Una, Suresh Kashyap said the statewide campaign to train ‘Tri-Dev’, namely village party heads, booth party heads and Panna Pramukhs, was launched on April 30.

These would be followed by rallies, which will be addressed by national party leaders.

Kashyap said the government had performed well and the need to call early poll was not being felt to ensure a mission repeat.

Kashyap said the top AAP leadership had deserted it and joined the BJP. He said the health services in Delhi was pathetic, where Dr Satyendar Jain was the Health Minister, adding that the leader was now the AAP in-charge of Himachal Pradesh.

He said there was no scope of a third front in the hill state.

He said there would be new faces on some seats in the coming elections.