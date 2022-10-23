BJP trying to cover up MLAs’ failures: Alka Lamba

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 22

AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba today said had the BJP’s claims of unprecedented development in the state been true, the party wouldn’t have changed ticket of 11 sitting legislators.

Addressing a press conference here, Lamba said the fact that the BJP went in for major changes in ticket allocation only proved that the party was trying to cover up the failures of its MLAs. “Had the performance of the BJP legislators been good, the BJP would not have been forced to change the tickets of 10 MLAs and one minister. Assembly segments of two ministers have also been changed showing that the party does not have faith in their performance,” said Lamba.

Lamba further said the BJP high command seemed to have lost faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur which is why national BJP chief JP Nadda was mollifying rebels. “There is resentment among party workers against the CM, resulting in an open rebellion from practically every segment,” she remarked.