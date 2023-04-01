BJP trying to muzzle voice of Opposition: Himachal Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 31

The Central Government is trying to muzzle the voice of the Opposition by targeting senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It is trying to intimidate the Opposition for raising issues of common people, said Chander Kumar, Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry here today.

The minister, while addressing mediapersons, said that Rahul Gandhi was taking on the Central Government on public issues. “BJP leaders had used a foul language against Congress leaders and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. However, the then Congress government did not suspend any BJP MP from Parliament as it respects the right to freedom of speech of political leaders and MPs,” he added.

Chander Kumar said that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha had galvanised party workers, who are rallying behind their leader.

In Mandi, senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur also alleged that the Central Government was muzzling the voice of the Opposition.

Kaul Singh, while addressing mediapersons, said, “The BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi because he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions on several issues like corruption, unemployment, Covid lockdown, demonetisation and black money in Parliament and outside,” he added.

He alleged, “The BJP is misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Income Tax Department to target opposition leaders.”

In Hamirpur, Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana alleged that democracy was under threat and the BJP was using all means to curb the voice of the Opposition.

He said that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha though court had given him time to appeal in a higher court against his conviction and sentencing in a defamation case. He added that the action against Rahul Gandhi was undemocratic.

In Chamba, former minister Asha Kumari today termed Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha as “undemocratic”.

#Agriculture #BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #rahul gandhi