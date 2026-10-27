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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP using all unfair practices to remain in power at Centre: MP

BJP using all unfair practices to remain in power at Centre: MP

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Congress leader and MP Harish Meena addresses mediapersons in Hamirpur on Monday.
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The BJP is using all unfair practices, including ‘vote chori’, to remain in power at the Centre, said Congress leader and Member of Parliament Harish Meena while addressing mediapersons in Hamirpur on Monday. He said that it was surprising that while the leaders of the opposition parties were asking for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for his alleged unfair practices in the conduct of elections but instead of Gyanesh Kumar himself, BJP leaders were defending him.

He said that the county was facing an undeclared emergency and dictatorship. He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said years ago that the BJP was misusing the institution of the Election Commission for wining elections and Gyanesh Kumar had become a puppet of the Central Government and many decisions were allegedly taken without the consent of fellow commissioners.

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Meena said that a report published in a leading newspaper had exposed the misuse of powers by Gyanesh Kumar. He added that his visit to Himachal Pradesh was aimed at exposing the unjust working of the Election Commission and make people aware of their right to vote and the power of vote.

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He said that the protection of vote was the right of every individual. On the role of EVMs, Meena alleged that every electronic gadget could be compromised as these could be remotely controlled. He suspected that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory was the result of EVM manipulation as he was trailing till the initial eight rounds of counting in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Meena said that the Congress was never against the SIR but was against the manner in which it was being done. He alleged that a report referred to the deletion of the names of 13 crore voters and even the Supreme Court had questioned the credibility of the Election Commission. “The people of the country should rise to protect their right to vote and that is our mission,” he added.

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