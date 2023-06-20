BJP, VHP spoiling harmony: Cong

Hamirpur, June 19
Leaders of the BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) are trying to spoil peace and harmony in the state instead of helping in maintaining law and order, said Rohit Sharma, Congress spokesperson for the Hamirpur parliamentary seat, here today.
He said that the Congress condemned Manohar’s killing in Salooni subdivision of Chamba district. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had constituted a special investigation team to probe into the case. The Chief Minister had also assured BJP leaders that justice would be done to the aggrieved family. All accused in the murder case had been arrested and a high-level investigation had been initiated, he added.
