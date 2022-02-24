BJP victimising its opponents: Cong

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 23

The district Congress committee has condemned stopping of Anand Sharma, MP, from inaugurating development works done from MP LAD fund. Rajender Zar, president of the committee, said the act had exposed conservative mindset of BJP leadership. He said this was unfortunate that an MP was stopped from inaugurating works that he had done from MPLAD funds. Sharma was on visit to some places and wanted to inaugurate some works.—