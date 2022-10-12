BJP weak in CM's home district: AAP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 11

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Pankaj Pandit today said that the BJP had become weak in the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur because he had failed to ensure development as per the expectations of the people of Mandi.

He alleged, “To woo voters, the CM is organising public meetings of Prime Minister and BJP national president.”

“It is strange that the CM is laying the foundation stones of development projects. He is frequently holding Cabinet meetings and making false announcements. The people of the state are aware of the tactics of the BJP and can’t be fooled,” he said.

#jai ram thakur