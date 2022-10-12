BJP weak in CM's home district: AAP

Mandi, October 11
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Pankaj Pandit today said that the BJP had become weak in the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur because he had failed to ensure development as per the expectations of the people of Mandi.
He alleged, “To woo voters, the CM is organising public meetings of Prime Minister and BJP national president.”
“It is strange that the CM is laying the foundation stones of development projects. He is frequently holding Cabinet meetings and making false announcements. The people of the state are aware of the tactics of the BJP and can’t be fooled,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent
NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution
Union minister Bhupender Yadav chairs meeting