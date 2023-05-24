BJP will again win all LS seats: Bindal

Hamirpur, May 23
The BJP will again win all four seat in the Lok Sabha elections in the state as the Congress government has failed to live up to the expectations of people, said Rajeev Bindal, state BJP president, here yesterday.
Bindal, while talking to mediapersons, said that former Chief Ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal were respected leaders of the BJP and their contribution to the party at the national and state levels could not be ignored. BJP leaders remain in contact with both of them and make use of heir experience to strengthen the party.
He said that the BJP government at the Centre was completing nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various awareness programmes would be organised to mark the occasion.
Bindal said, “Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is one of the most powerful BJP leaders at the Centre. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had undertaken remarkable development in the state. It was just by 0.98 per cent vote difference that the BJP lost the Assembly elections.
Bindal said that party workers would make people aware of the programmes and policies of the BJP and strengthen the party for the Lok Sabha elections.
