BJP will be ousted in Himachal Pradesh for anti-people policies: Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 23

Former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma today claimed that the Congress will form the next government in the state while BJP would be ousted for its anti-people policies.

Addressing a public meeting at Basal panchayat, near here, after dedicating a community hall constructed by incurring Rs 10 lakh to the public, Sharma said under the BJP regime development was merely visible on the posters and banners while the ground reality was opposite. Even the condition of roads was pitiable in the state which spoke volumes about the claims of development.

Sharma attacked the BJP-led Union government for the “mismanagement” of Covid pandemic and said, “Lakhs have lost their lives and children have been orphaned. Instead of disbursing Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased under the National Disaster Management Act they were merely given Rs 50,000. Even the death rate was at least seven times the official figure and the Union government was merely trying to brush aside the actual figures,” he claimed.

He said the Modi government was always harping on development works of his government as if no development had taken place in the last 70 years. He reminded the BJP that out of the 70 years, the BJP government too had remained in power for 14 years.

“People were unnerved with the rising prices of essential commodities and unemployment while Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, initiated by the Congress, has emerged as their lifeline in the rural areas. Its daily wage should be enhanced from Rs 200 to Rs 400,” he demanded.

When asked by mediapersons about his tour to the state in the election year, Sharma said Himachal was his home and he was not a tourist.Dismissing rumours of contesting Vidhan Sabha poll, he said he would continue to campaign for the party.

