BJP will keep reminding govt of promises: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 24

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has lambasted the state government for not fulfilling the pre-poll guarantees that Congress leaders made to people of the state.

In a press statement issued, Thakur said, “The party leaders, who made false guarantees, are sitting at their homes. The BJP will not remain silent until the government fulfills the guarantees given by it to the people. The BJP will continue to remind the Congress of this inside and outside the Assembly.”

“When asked about fulfilling these guarantees, the government and its representatives looked uncomfortable during the Assembly session. Our role as a constructive Opposition is to point out the shortcomings in the government. Whether the government likes it or not, it is our democratic responsibility. The bickering between the government and the Opposition continues like this but suggestions made in the interest of the state and its people must be implemented by the government in right spirit,” added the LoP.

