BJP will win all LS seats: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 28

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the Congress high command was getting worried about the unfulfilled guarantees made by the party in Himachal before the 2022 Assembly elections.

Thakur said though the state Congress leaders would not admit but the fact was that there was talk about the unfulfilled guarantees given by the party. “All development works have come to a standstill and all that the Congress regime is doing in Himachal is to curse the Centre,” remarked Thakur. He along with state BJP Chief Rajeev Bindal chaired a meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha office-bearers here today Thakur said the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats as Narendra Modi is all set to become the PM for the third time.

Speaking on the occasion, Bindal urged party workers to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections to ensure BJP’s victory on all four seats. “The reign of the previous UPA regime was marked by scams in the agriculture sector,” he said.

