BJP will win Palampur’s MC poll, says former CM

The BJP will win the upcoming Palampur Municipal Corporation elections, said former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar while addressing mediapersons at the party office on Wednesday. He added that party workers were united and fully committed to ensuring the BJP’s victory in the municipal elections. He praised the dedication and coordination among the party cadre and the local leadership.

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He recalled his long association with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the BJP and said that he had remained connected to the organisation since its formative years. He also reflected on attending several early meetings of the Jana Sangh in the 1950s and described the present period as a “golden era” for the BJP in the country.

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Shanta Kumar urged the party workers to work collectively and strengthen the BJP at the grassroots level ahead of the elections. He said that the BJP was determined to remove developmental gaps in Palampur and accelerate the civic infrastructure work in the city.

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The veteran BJP leader reiterated his long-cherished vision of developing Palampur as a major tourism destination. He said that the dream of turning Palampur into a globally recognised hill city had remained incomplete after the BJP lost power in the state but expressed hope that the vision would be fulfilled once the party regained control of both Municipal Corporation and state government.

He said that the development of Palampur would remain the BJP’s top priority. He claimed that people were increasingly supporting the party’s development agenda in the city. He added that transforming Palampur into a prominent tourism hub would also benefit Kangra district and strengthen its identity on the global tourism map.