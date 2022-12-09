BJP wins 3 of 4 seats in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 8

The BJP won three of the four Assembly constituencies in the district in Naina Devi, Jhandutta and Bilaspur.

BJP candidate Randhir Sharma won the Naina Devi seat with a close margin of 171 votes, defeating the Congress stalwart, Ram Lal Thakur.

In Bilaspur, BJP candidate Trilok Jamwal defeated Congress candidate Bambar Thakur with a margin of 276 votes while in the Jhandutta constituency, BJP candidate JR Katwal retained his seat.