BJP wins both top posts of Shillai Block Development Committee

The BJP won the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Block Development Committee (BDC), Shillai, on Monday. The 15-member BDC witnessed the participation of nine BJP-supported members while six Congress-backed members remained absent during the election process. According to SDM, Shillai, Jaspal, the quorum requirement of eight members was fulfilled with the presence of nine elected representatives. Since only one nomination each was received for the two posts, Vinita Chauhan was unanimously elected the BDC chairperson while Balak Ram Chauhan was elected vice-chairperson.

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BJP workers celebrated the victory by taking out a procession from the Block Development Office to the Shillai market under the leadership of former local MLA Baldev Tomar. The celebrations concluded at the PWD Rest House, where party leaders addressed supporters and hailed the outcome as a major political milestone.

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Tomar said that the election result was a victory of the BJP’s grassroots-level workers. He added that the mandate reflected public confidence in the party’s organisational strength at the local level. He expressed gratitude to the elected members for their support and reiterated the party’s commitment to strengthening rural development in the region.

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Tomar claimed that the BJP was confident of securing the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson in the Tilordhar Block Development Committee as well.