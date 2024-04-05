BJP won’t win a single seat in upcoming poll: Raizada

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 4

Member of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and Una former MLA Satpal Raizada said the BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections won’t win a single seat as all of them allegedly betrayed the voters of their respective constituencies.

He said four of the six assembly elections would be held in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency — Sujanpur, Barsar, Kutlehar and Gagret. He said residents of these constituencies were already regretting electing these persons as their representatives. Raizada added that corruption was at extreme levels in Gagret and their MLA was allegedly protecting mining and forest mafia goons.

Raizada said the Congress would contest the Lok Sabha election collectively under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. He added that the BJP candidate used to get maximum margin from Una district but this time Congress would lead in all the Una and Hamirpur constituencies. He said in Bilaspur and Mandi and Kangra district segments, the Congress would lead.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Lok Sabha #Una