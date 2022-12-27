 BJP workers booked for using ‘foul’ language against himachal CM, wife : The Tribune India

BJP workers booked for using ‘foul’ language against himachal CM, wife

Move after Jaswan Pragpur Congress activist’s complaint

BJP workers booked for using ‘foul’ language against himachal CM, wife

Congress workers stage a demonstration against the BJP at Jaswan Pragpur in Kangra district on Monday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 26

The Dehra police today booked some local BJP workers for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and using foul language against the Chief Minister and his wife during a protest at Kotla Behad on Saturday.

A case was registered on the complaint lodged by Shubham Nangla, a Congress activist from the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency.

IDENTITY BEING ESTABLISHED

An FIR under Sections 500, 504, 509 and 34, IPC, has been registered against BJP workers, whose identity is being established. The complainant has named four BJP workers in the FIR. Vishal Verma, Dehra DSP

As per information, BJP workers had held a protest rally against the state for denotifying government offices in the area. Local MLA and former Industries Minister Bikram Thakur was also present during the protest, when some of the participants started raising ‘objectionable’ slogans against CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his wife. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media yesterday, which infuriated Congress workers here.

The state government had denotified two SDM offices opened by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the native constituency of the former Industries Minister.

Meanwhile, irate Congress workers today protested against the BJP at Jaswan and Rakkar. They also raised slogans against Bikram Thakur. The BJP workers led by Surinder Mankotia, who had contested the election unsuccessfully on the Congress ticket from the segment, burnt the effigy of Bikram Thakur at Rakkar.

Condemning the incident, Sanjay Singh Chouhan, state Congress vice-president, said it was shameful. Seeking the intervention of the state women commission, he said it should also act against the accused BJP men.

Reacting to the allegations, Bikram Thakur said he had been working in the BJP for the past 25 years and the party had always respected and held the dignity of women. He said he condemned such slogans if some participants had raised them during the rally.

Notably, a number of such complaints have been submitted by the Congress workers in different police stations in the state. HPCC legal and human rights department chairman IN Mehta has submitted a complaint to the Shimla SP.

Cong protest in Hamirpur

Congress leaders and workers on Monday took out a protest rally in Hamirpur against BJP leaders for using ‘objectionable’ language against the CM and his wife. They demanded an FIR against former Industries Minister Bikram Thakur. OC

Another plaint lodged in Mandi

Cong leaders Rangila Ram Rao, Vijay Pal Singh & Vijay Kanav condemned the “undignified” remarks by BJP workers on CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, in Mandi on Monday. Advocate KK Verma lodged a plaint against BJP workers at Sarkaghat police station. TNS

