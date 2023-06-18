BJP workers protest in Dharamsala, Hamirpur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 17

BJP workers held a protest march here today alleging that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated. They staged a dharna on the call of the party in protest against the murder of a youth in Salooni area of Chamba district.

The BJP workers alleged that the state government was not allowing their leaders to go to Salooni and meet the aggrieved family members. They demanded an NIA probe into the case.

Meanwhile, tense continued to prevail in Salooni. The district administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the area after a mob torched the house of the murder accused. The police did not allow any political leader and even mediapersons to go to Salooni due to the tense situation prevailing there.

In Hamirpur also, the district unit of the BJP organised a rally in protest against the murder. Party leaders demanded the severest punishment for the killer and adequate compensation for the aggrieved family.

Kamlesh Kumari, BJP state vice-president and former MLA, said, “The BJP did not intend to create a law and order problem but wanted to support the aggrieved family. The BJP is not convinced by the formation of a special investigation team by the government, which does not consider it as a serious case.”

She alleged that some people connected with the ruling party were trying to shelter criminals behind the murder.

Vijay Agnihotri, a former MLA, said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s demand for a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the case should be honoured. Narender Attri, state co-media in-charge, said that if culprits in the case were not brought to justice, the BJP would launch a statewide agitation against the state government.

BJP leaders Piyare Lal, Ankush Datt Sharma, Ranjit Singh, Dev Raj Sharma, Virender Thakur and Veena Kapil participated in the rally.

The BJP also held a protest rally in Chamba town. Kangra parliamentary constituency co-incharge Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj led the rally.