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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP workers scuffle with police, try to burn Kharge’s effigy in Shimla

BJP workers scuffle with police, try to burn Kharge’s effigy in Shimla

Party protests alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his parents; demands apology

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:21 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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BJP workers clash with police during a protest outside the DC Office in Shimla on Monday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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A scuffle broke out between BJP workers and police personnel here as BJP workers tried to burn the effigy of All India Congress Committee (AICC) national president Mallikarjun Kharge in protest against his recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his parents.

The protest was led by BJP state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar, during which party workers raised slogans against the alleged derogatory remarks about the PM and demanded an apology. However, as the party workers tried to burn Kharge’s effigy, police personnel intervened, resulting in a scuffle.

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Addressing the gathering, Kumar strongly condemned the alleged use of insulting language against PM Modi and his late parents, describing it as contrary to Indian culture, traditional values and democratic decorum.

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He asserted that the BJP would not tolerate such remarks under any circumstances.

“Kharge is a senior political leader, and we respect his position and experience. However, political differences cannot justify insulting someone’s parents or family members. Such language has no place in public life,” he said.

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He further warned that if the Congress leadership continued using objectionable language, the BJP would organise protests across the country.

Criticising the Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he alleged that the party was attempting to mislead the public by repeatedly raising issues concerning the Constitution and alleged vote theft.

He said the revision of electoral rolls was not a new exercise and that similar processes had been undertaken during previous governments, including Congress-led administrations.

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