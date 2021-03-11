BJP works for united India: MP Sikander Kumar

Shimla, May 22
The Congress has always followed the policy of divide and rule. It believes in vendetta politics while the BJP has worked for social harmony and a united India, said Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar while speaking at a function organised by the Shimla BJP District Scheduled Caste Morcha at Gaiety Theatre here yesterday.
He said that the BJP was a party with difference where even a tea seller could become Prime Minister, son of a mason could become the Chief Minister of Himachal and the son of a farmer could become the national party president.
