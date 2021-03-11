BJP works for united India: MP Sikander Kumar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

The Congress has always followed the policy of divide and rule. It believes in vendetta politics while the BJP has worked for social harmony and a united India, said Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar while speaking at a function organised by the Shimla BJP District Scheduled Caste Morcha at Gaiety Theatre here yesterday.

He said that the BJP was a party with difference where even a tea seller could become Prime Minister, son of a mason could become the Chief Minister of Himachal and the son of a farmer could become the national party president.