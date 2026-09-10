BJP wrests control of traditional Congress stronghold in Shimla Zila Parishad

The BJP has wrested control of the Shimla Zila Parishad from the Congress, with its candidates winning the posts of chairman and vice-chairman in elections held today.

BJP’s Bhupender Sisodia was elected chairman after securing 13 votes, while Bharat Kalanta was elected vice-chairman with 14 votes.

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The elections for the two posts were held three months after the Zila Parishad elections. The BJP’s victory is being seen as a major setback for the Congress, as the Shimla Zila Parishad has traditionally been considered a Congress stronghold.