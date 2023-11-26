BJP’s Bhatt elected Mandi Mayor, Madhuri Dy Mayor

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 25

The BJP retained the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation in the election held today. Virender Bhatt, BJP councillor from Ward No. 2 (Purani Mandi) and former Deputy Mayor, was elected Mayor while Madhuri Kapoor, councillor from Ward No. 12 (Thanehada), was elected Deputy Mayor.

Sanyardi Ward councillor Virender Arya proposed Bhatt’s name for the post of Mayor while Behna Ward councillor Krishan Bhanu proposed Madhuri’s name for the post of Deputy Mayor. Both proposals were unanimously accepted in the House.

Presiding Officer Nivedita Negi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma, Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi and Darang MLA Puran Chand Thakur, besides, Municipal Corporation Commissioner HS Rana and councillors were present on the occasion.

The BJP has 11 councillors in the house of 15 while the Congress has four councillors, who were elected two and a half years ago when the civic body was formed during the BJP regime in 2021. As the post of Mayor was reserved for women, Deepali Jaswal was elected Mayor while Virender Bhatt was elected Deputy Mayor for a tenure of two and a half years. This time, the post of Mayor was open.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who was camping here, congratulated the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor. He said, “I am hopeful that the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor will work for the development of Mandi, as per the expectations of people. I also thank Congress councillors, who did not file nominations for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor and supported the BJP candidates.”

