BJP's blood donation drive on PM's birthday

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

The BJP will observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday tomorrow as ‘Maha Raktdaan Mahotsav’ in Himachal so that a modern directory of blood donors could be prepared.

BJP president Suresh Kashyap, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that the blood donation campaign would begin tomorrow and continue till October 2. “Every Yuva Morcha worker will have to get the blood group of five people examined and share the details to facilitate the preparation of a nationwide modern blood group directory,” he added.

He said that Modi had emerged as the messiah of the poor, downtrodden and the needy, so his birthday would be celebrated on a grand scale in the state. “As per the directives of BJP national president JP Nadda, we shall observe the period from September 17 to October 2 as ‘Sewa Pakhwara’, as it has been the endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure the wellbeing of every citizen and bring about economic empowerment,” Kashyap added.

Kashyap said that the birth anniversary of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on September 25 would be observed as ‘Maha Vriksharopan Day’ (Grand plantation day). “On this day, a minimum of 100 saplings will be planted in each BJP mandal in the state,” he added.