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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP's Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma appears before Vigilance in DA case amid tight security, supporters protest

BJP's Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma appears before Vigilance in DA case amid tight security, supporters protest

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 03:06 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma on way to officer of State Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau.
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BJP's Dharamsala MLA and former minister Sudhir Sharma appeared before the investigating officer of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau at its Dharamsala police station on Tuesday in connection with a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case registered against him last month.

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Sharma’s appearance was made amid tight security arrangements, with police personnel deployed around the Vigilance office. A large number of BJP leaders and Sharma's supporters also gathered outside and staged a protest against the state government.

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The Vigilance Bureau had registered an FIR against Sharma on July 29, alleging that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He had earlier skipped his scheduled appearance before the agency on August 13.

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During questioning, which lasted nearly two hours, Sharma was asked to provide details and documents relating to his movable and immovable assets and those of his family members.

Emerging from the Vigilance office, Sharma said he had answered most of the questions put to him and assured the investigating agency that the remaining documents sought would be submitted subsequently.

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He, however, questioned the information available with the Vigilance Bureau, claiming that its records concerning the sale of ancestral land were incomplete.

“They had pulled out two land registries regarding the sale of ancestral land, but those are not two—they are fourteen,” Sharma said, adding that he had asked the officials to update their records.

On questions relating to shares, Sharma said transactions through his Demat account were linked to his bank account and that the money involved, as well as income tax paid on it, was properly documented. He said details concerning ancestral property and other assets were already available with the government and maintained that there was “nothing to hide”.

Targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sharma alleged that the Vigilance case was an attempt at political intimidation and to divert public attention from issues such as employment and development. He said the opposition would continue to raise public issues despite such cases.

Sharma also dismissed suggestions that he was politically isolated within the BJP, pointing to the presence of his supporters and party leaders during his appearance. He said the public would give its response in the next election.

Asked about a fresh date for questioning, Sharma said none had been given and that he would fully cooperate whenever summoned again.

He also alleged that the police and investigating agencies were working under pressure from the government, while asserting that he was not afraid of the case.

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