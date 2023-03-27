BJP's 'double standards'

The entire BJP regime had criticised Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh while in the Opposition he had warned government employees not to show overenthusiasm and dance to the tunes of the saffron party netas. Now, with former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur repeating the same remark of ‘Apni khaldi mein rehna’, will the BJP men condemn their own leader for using such a language, which amounts to virtually threatening the employees not to oblige to the ruling party leaders?

MLAs all praise for Speaker

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania has won accolades from both the Opposition and the ruling party MLAs for his fair and unbiased handling of the House. Unlike most past Speakers, he is judicious while being seated in the chair. He pats the first-time MLAs for their participation in debates or raising issues concerning their constituencies. Pathania does not even hesitate to reprimand the senior MLAs for irresponsible behaviour.

‘Fissures’ within Cong to fore

The entire Congress was supposed to hold protests against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. However in Kangra, where the ruling party has 10 MLAs, no major protest was held. According to sources, this might be a harbinger of growing disenchantment against overly idealistic politics of the Chief Minister.

Contributed by Pratibha Chauhan & Lalit Mohan